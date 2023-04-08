Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for indecent exposure in front of 13-year-old girl

CHIBA

Police in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure in front of a 13-year-old girl.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:40 a.m. on Jan 23, Kyodo News reported. Police said Utsuru Hirooka approached the girl as she was walking along a street in a residential area. He dropped his pants in front of her, then grabbed her hand.

The girl broke free and ran home. One of her parents called police.

Police said Hirooka was arrested Friday after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage. Police said he told them he did not know the girl and acted on impulse.

