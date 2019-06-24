Man arrested for injuring 10-year-old stepdaughter

Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his 10-year-old stepdaughter after he threw a wooden object at her, injuring her eye.

According to police, the incident occurred at the family’s home at around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect, Yoshihiko Inoyama his 15-year-old son and his stepdaughter were having dinner while watching TV, when Inoyama snapped at the girl, telling her he didn’t like her attitude, according to the boy.

He then picked up a wooden object and hurled it at the girl, striking her face. Police said the girl suffered a gash above her left eye.

The boy called 110 and said his father was acting violently.

Police said Inoyama has admitted to the charge.

Local media quoted neighbors as saying they had heard a child crying and a man shouting on numerous occasions

