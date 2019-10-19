Man arrested for injuring 14-year-old daughter with umbrella

Police in Imari, Saga Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 14-year-old daughter by attacking her with an umbrella.

According to police, Yoshiki Matsumoto, a company employee, is accused of abusing his daughter between 7:20 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. on Friday at their home, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Matsumoto jabbed his daughter in the stomach with the point of a closed umbrella and then hit her left arm, left leg and head with it.

After the incident, the daughter ran out of the house and contacted someone from her school. That person notified police.

Police said Matsumoto has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he got angry at his daughter because she came home late.

Matsumoto lives with his wife, daughter and son.

