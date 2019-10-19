Man arrested for injuring 14-year-old daughter with umbrella

Police in Imari, Saga Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 14-year-old daughter by attacking her with an umbrella.
According to police, Yoshiki Matsumoto, a company employee, is accused of abusing his daughter between 7:20 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. on Friday at their home, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Matsumoto jabbed his daughter in the stomach with the point of a closed umbrella and then hit her left arm, left leg and head with it.
After the incident, the daughter ran out of the house and contacted someone from her school. That person notified police.
Police said Matsumoto has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he got angry at his daughter because she came home late.
Matsumoto lives with his wife, daughter and son.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Chip Star
Police said Matsumoto has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he got angry at his daughter because she came home late.
It seems a lot of Japanese people have anger control issues. I wonder where that comes from. It couldn't be due to social pressure to not show emotions, could it?
Concerned Citizen
This is definitely NOT the way to deal with a teenager, or anyone else for that matter.
However, if that's all there was to it then it doesn't sound too serious at this point and not worth national news.
Maybe dad needs advice and support on how to handle a naughty teen daughter and naughty teen daughter needs some reasonable but firm discipline.
Disillusioned
It's no wonder she came home late with a father like that.
It's interesting that she called someone from the school, possibly her homeroom teacher. I remember a few years ago at a school I worked in one of the 3rd grade junior girls ran away from home to Osaka from Tokyo. Her homeroom teacher was the one who went and got her, not her parents.