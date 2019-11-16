Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for injuring common-law wife’s 2-year-old son with stun gun

TOCHIGI

Police in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on Saturday arrested a 37-year-old unemployed man for injuring the two-year-old son of his common-law wife with a stun gun.

According to police, Seijiro Iyoku has only said “I’ll talk later,” and has remained silent since his arrest, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Iyoku is accused of using the stun gun on the child, pressing it against his chest, several times between Nov 7 and Nov 15. Police said the boy was taken to hospital and his life is not in danger.

