crime

Man arrested for injuring woman by throwing smartphone at her

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 35-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of injuring his 55-year-old partner by throwing a smartphone at her.

According to police, the incident occurred at the woman’s house at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The woman called police and said her boyfriend had assaulted her by throwing a smartphone at her.

Police said the woman was bleeding from a facial wound when they arrived at the scene.

Police said the man told them he and his partner got into an argument while he was trying to configure the smartphone and that he lost his temper and threw it at her, but he denied assaulting her.  

Police said they had been called to the residence once before over trouble between the couple.

Unemployed man throwing a smartphone to his more than 20 year-older female "partner".

he was trying to configure the smartphone and that he lost his temper and threw it at her

Perhaps that the reason why he's being unemployed.

