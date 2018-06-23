Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for keeping bodies of mother, father in house

1 Comment
SANO, Tochigi

Police in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, said Saturday an unemployed 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of his mother and father.

According to police, the body of Yoshikazu Kojima’s 79-year-old father Kazuo was found on June 3 at the family home, Sankei Shimbun reported. When police searched the house, they also found a mummified body which Kojima admitted was his 76-year-old mother Aiko who he said died more than a year ago.

Police quoted Kojima as saying both his parents died of illnesses and that he couldn’t afford to pay for their funerals as he barely had enough money to live on.

Kojima has been continuing to collect his parents’ pensions, police said.

1 Comment
The smell from the decomposing bodies must have been vile....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

