crime

Man arrested for keeping body of 80-year-old mother at home in Yamaguchi Prefecture

YAMAGUCHI

Police in Shimonoseki City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 48-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 80-year-old mother at their home.

According to local media, Hideki Okazaki told police his mother Toshiko died sometime in early September and that he didn't know what to do. Local media reported that Toshiko’s eldest daughter called police on Saturday, claiming she couldn’t reach her mother. 

When officers visited the house, they found Toshiko’s body lying on the floor in the kitchen. Police said there were no external signs of injury on the body and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

