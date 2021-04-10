Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for keeping body of 86-year-old father at home

SHIZUOKA

Police in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday arrested a 61-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of keeping the body of his 86-year-old father at the house where they both lived.

According to police, Masahiko Kawashima said his father died in mid-March and that he didn’t know what to, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kawashima lived alone with his father.

On Friday night, a relative visited the house and discovered the father’s remains and called 110. 

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

