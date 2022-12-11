Man arrested for keeping body of 87-year-old father at home

Police in Osaka have arrested at 53-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning a body after he failed to report the death of his 87-year-old father and kept the body at their home.

Police said the suspect, Shogo Kanaya, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he needed to keep collecting his father’s pension in order to pay rent on their municipal house and for living expenses, Kyodo News reported.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a city employee visited the house in Kita Ward to serve an eviction notice. The man found the skeletonized remains of Shigemi Kanaya and called police.

Police said Kanaya has not yet said when or how his father died.

