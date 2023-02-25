Man arrested for keeping body of 87-year-old mother home

Police in Kato, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man for keeping the body of his 87-year-old mother at home and not notifying the authorities about her death.

According to police, Shinichi Higashijima said his mother died of unspecified causes on Feb 16, Kyodo News reported. He was quoted by police as saying he was shaken by finding his mother dead and that he didn’t know what to do about arranging a funeral, so he left the body in her bedroom.

Higashijima lived alone with his mother. Her body was found on Thursday when Higashijima’s 63-year-old sister came to visit from Kobe.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today