Man arrested for keeping body of 94-year-old father at home

Police in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 94-year-old father at their home.

Police said Hirokatsu Kashiwagura told them his father Hiroshi died in mid-November, Kyodo News reported. Police quoted him as saying he could not afford to pay for a funeral and was not sure what to do.

The body was discovered on Friday after a relative in another city called police to check on the safety of Kashiwagura and his father, saying there had been no word from them recently.

