Man arrested for keeping body of 94-year-old father at home

Police in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 94-year-old father at their home.
Police said Hirokatsu Kashiwagura told them his father Hiroshi died in mid-November, Kyodo News reported. Police quoted him as saying he could not afford to pay for a funeral and was not sure what to do.
The body was discovered on Friday after a relative in another city called police to check on the safety of Kashiwagura and his father, saying there had been no word from them recently.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Lindsay
It’s quite probable he didn’t know what to do although, it’s more likely he could afford to live without his father’s pension. The city hall will arrange a funeral for ¥40,000 and let them pay it off so his excuse is a lie.