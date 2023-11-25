Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for keeping body of 94-year-old father at home

1 Comment
AKITA

Police in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 94-year-old father at their home.

Police said Hirokatsu Kashiwagura told them his father Hiroshi died in mid-November, Kyodo News reported. Police quoted him as saying he could not afford to pay for a funeral and was not sure what to do.

The body was discovered on Friday after a relative in another city called police to check on the safety of Kashiwagura and his father, saying there had been no word from them recently.

It’s quite probable he didn’t know what to do although, it’s more likely he could afford to live without his father’s pension. The city hall will arrange a funeral for ¥40,000 and let them pay it off so his excuse is a lie.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

