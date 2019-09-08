Man arrested for keeping body of mother at home for a month

Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning a body after he kept his 87-year-old mother’s corpse at their home.

Police said Toshiaki Nakagawa told them his mother Kimiyo died of natural causes on Aug 5 and that he didn’t notify authorities because he couldn’t afford to pay for a funeral, Fuji TV reported.

The body was found on Friday after the caretaker of the multi-unit compound reported a foul odor coming from the Nakagawa's residence. Kimiyo’s body was lying on the floor of a tatami room.

