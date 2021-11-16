Man arrested for keeping father’s corpse for a year; mother’s body also found at home

Police in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the remains of his father were found at their home. Police said the body of the man’s mother was also found at the residence.

According to police, Takashi Morishita, a part-time worker who was arrested on Monday, has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was quoted by police as saying his father, Katsuji (then 84), died about a year ago, while his mother had died four days ago.

Morishita told police he stored the bodies at home because he thought he would lose their pension.

Police said Morishita called 119 on Monday morning to report that two bodies were at his parents’ residence.

