Man arrested for keeping mother’s body at home

Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man after he failed to report the death of his 85-year-old mother and kept her body at home.

Police said Mamoru Handa told them his mother Toshiko died of natural causes in late November, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police quoted him as saying he was at a loss and didn’t know what to do or who to turn to for help, so he left the body in the living room.

Police said both Toshiko and her son had been receiving welfare benefits. When a city welfare official visited their house on Dec 17, he found the body.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on Toshiko’s body which was in an emaciated condition, they added.

Neighbors said Handa had been a hikikomori or social recluse for many years.

© Japan Today