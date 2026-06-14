Man arrested for kicking ex-wife in face; says he doesn’t remember doing it

Police in Obihiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion assaulting his former wife who is in her 40s.

The incident occurred in a car on his property at around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

According to police, the man and the woman were arguing inside her car parked on his property. The man got out of the passenger seat, opened the driver's side door, and kicked the woman in the face while she was sitting in the driver's seat.

The woman called police about 20 minutes later. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said the man has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying that he doesn’t remember kicking the woman.

© Japan Today