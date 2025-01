Police in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man after he kicked a police car, damaging its door, at a koban (police box).

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, TBS reported. Police said Kazunori Mashima, a dentist, was drunk at the time.

Police quoted Mashima as saying, "I know I was arrested, but I don't remember kicking anything."

