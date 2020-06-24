Man arrested for kicking pregnant woman in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed man for kicking the stomach of a pregnant woman in her 20s as she walked along a street in April.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on April 13, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman, who was seven months pregnant at the time, was holding hands with her daughter, 7, and son, 5, while walking in Chuo Ward. Kaneko, who was behind the woman, told her: “You’re in my way. Move it!” He then kicked her once in the stomach with his right foot after she told him she was pregnant.

Police said the woman did not suffer any serious injuries and her unborn child was not harmed.

Police said Kaneko has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I kicked her because she mouthed off to me.”

