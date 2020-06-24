Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for kicking pregnant woman in Sapporo

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed man for kicking the stomach of a pregnant woman in her 20s as she walked along a street in April.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on April 13, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman, who was seven months pregnant at the time, was holding hands with her daughter, 7, and son, 5, while walking in Chuo Ward. Kaneko, who was behind the woman, told her: “You’re in my way. Move it!” He then kicked her once in the stomach with his right foot after she told him she was pregnant.

Police said the woman did not suffer any serious injuries and her unborn child was not harmed.

Police said Kaneko has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I kicked her because she mouthed off to me.”

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Incel

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Maximum custodial sentence for actual bodily harm. She was 7 months pregnant with 2 young children FFS.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo