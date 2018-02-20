Man arrested for kidnapping 11-year-old girl in Kanagawa

An unemployed 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture. A 19-year-old girl was also found by police at the suspect’s residence.
According to police, Shigeru Takahashi invited the 11-year-old girl to his home on Sunday after reading an online message in which she said she wanted to run away from home, Fuji TV reported.
Police said that Takahashi sent the girl, who also lives in Kanagawa Prefecture, a message via his smartphone, suggesting she meet him at Odakyu-Sagamihara Station. He then took her to his Kawasaki residence.
Her parents reported her missing on Sunday night.
At around 5 p.m. on Monday, Takahashi was taken into custody. Police had tracked the girl’s whereabouts to his house after seeing the two of them together on train station surveillance camera footage. The girl was unharmed.
When police entered Takahashi's house, they also found the 19-year-old girl but have so far not released any information on whether or not she was a kidnap victim, runaway or acquaintance of Takahashi.
Aly Rustom
Lock him up
Reckless
Not sure the article supports kidnapping unless she unwillingly entered his apartment. Hopefully he had good intentions but who knows. Glad I don't have daughters I will say that.
nakanoguy01
am i reading the article right? she willingly went with a stranger after posting that she wanted to run away. how is this kidnapping? he should be arrested for stupidity, not kidnapping.
and this is another reason i hate twitter and facebook. such nonsense being posted all the time.
Michael Jackson
@ Reckless - the legal definition of kidnapping includes enticing then to go willingly
smithinjapan
a 19 year old goes willingly to a person's apartment, who may be an acquaintance (the article states it is not clear yet), and it might be "kidnapping"? I can kind of understand how that works with the 11-year-old, but still. In any case, glad the "kids" are okay. Takahashi needs to be seriously looked at.
Disillusioned
Hmm, is this a kidnapping or somebody giving a runaway somewhere to stay? Of course, he should have contacted the girl’s parents, but there is nothing to say she was kidnapped or his intentions were immoral. The definition of kidnapped is to be held against one’s will. It appears she was staying with him by her own free will, which doesn’t mean this is a kidnapping.
bones
they need to have a show like {to catch a predator} in japan.
commanteer
Are some people really this naive? A grown man somehow hears that an 11 year old girl on the net wants to run away from home, and he says "sure, come to my place."
In what possible universe could this man have good intentions?
Nero Archangel
So let me get this straight, the 11y old kid wanted to run away, a good Samaritan offered the kid a place to stay. He was not obligated to do so at all, the kid could have been picked up and coerced by any numbers of pedophiles. The 19y old could have been an acquaintance or a friend that was asked to look after the 11y since maybe he didn't know how to do that by himself so he asked for help.
Now as to "why didn't he called the parents or cops" well lets see, maybe the 11y old told him the parents were abusive? Would you call them then? As for the cops we have no idea if he called them or not, article didn't mention anything.
People read some article and immediately assume the worst. What I see here is a guy who maybe had or has a younger sister and when he saw the message on that board he understood what could happen to that child and so decided to help. He may have done it in a bit stupid way, he should have called the cops and notified them of what's going on but oh well that's now shoulda, woulda, coulda land.
stocktrader
Kawasaki City? City of a million brothels. Makes me wonder if he was grooming them....
Educator60
Nero Archangel,
”He was not obligated to do so at all, the kid could have been picked up and coerced by any numbers of pedophiles. “
Abd hd might have been one of them. We also don’t know at what age the 19-year-old ended up at his place. Could have been last week. Could have been 8 years ago. We also don’t know what condition she was in. If this guy is a true Good Samaritan I’m sure it will all get straightened out in time. Personally I’m happy to have the police errror on the side of caution in a case like this.
DaDude
It reminds of the story we read on here last year I believe about the man who was arrested at a shopping mall for picking up a toddler and changing their diaper in tge restroom. Some people defended him as being a Good Samaritan and helping out the parents.
In this day and age with all of the horrible things going on, you can't just pick up a child/teenager that doesn't know you and not expect to raise suspicion.