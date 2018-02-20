Man arrested for kidnapping 11-year-old girl in Kanagawa

An unemployed 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture. A 19-year-old girl was also found by police at the suspect’s residence.

According to police, Shigeru Takahashi invited the 11-year-old girl to his home on Sunday after reading an online message in which she said she wanted to run away from home, Fuji TV reported.

Police said that Takahashi sent the girl, who also lives in Kanagawa Prefecture, a message via his smartphone, suggesting she meet him at Odakyu-Sagamihara Station. He then took her to his Kawasaki residence.

Her parents reported her missing on Sunday night.

At around 5 p.m. on Monday, Takahashi was taken into custody. Police had tracked the girl’s whereabouts to his house after seeing the two of them together on train station surveillance camera footage. The girl was unharmed.

When police entered Takahashi’s house, they also found the 19-year-old girl but have so far not released any information on whether or not she was a kidnap victim, runaway or acquaintance of Takahashi.

