Man arrested for kidnapping 15-year-old girl found dead in tent at campsite

Police in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 33-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl who was found dead inside a tent at a campsite.

Police said the suspect, Dai Irie, from Fukuoka City, told them he met the girl on a members-only social media site and that she had indicated she wanted to kill herself, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Irie made arrangements to meet the girl in Hamamatsu, where she lived, at around 1:30 p.m. on March 15. The girl’s parents told police she left for school but never showed up. When she didn’t return home that night, they contacted police.

The next day, at around noon, Irie called 110 and said he was at a mountain campsite in Hamamatsu’s Tenryu Ward. He told police there was a dead girl in a tent and that he had tried to commit suicide with her but only he survived.

When police arrived, the girl was already dead in the tent and Irie was nearby, feeling sick. He was taken to hospital. Police said they found traces of charcoal briquettes in the tent and that there were no external injuries on the girl’s body.

Irie was arrested after he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday and sent to prosecutors on Friday. He told police that he had planned to commit suicide with the girl but left the tent after he got ill.

Police said the girl’s father, who is a doctor, told them he noticed nothing out of the ordinary about his daughter before she left home.

