Man arrested for kidnapping high school girl whose body was found in forest

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abducting a high school girl whom he met on social media.

The girl was found dead in Yamanashi Prefecture, and the man has stated that he "wanted to commit suicide together with her,” NTV reported.

According to police, Kakuma Hisahito, who lives in Minokamo City, Gifu Prefecture, is suspected of luring the girl, who lived in Urawa, Saitama Prefecture, to Kawaguchiko Station in Fujikawaguchiko town, Yamanashi Prefecture, on June 8 and then abducting her.

The girl was found dead in a forest in Aokigahara on June 15, with a rope around her neck.

The girl had gone missing after leaving a letter hinting at suicide at her home. Her family filed a missing person report.

Police said security camera footage showed Kakuma and the girl walking from Kawaguchiko Station to a parking lot.

Police quoted Kakuma as saying, "I met her through a post on social media and invited her to meet up. I wanted to commit suicide together.”

Police said they plan to also charge Kakuma with murder.

© Japan Today