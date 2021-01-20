Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for kidnapping teenage girl he met on social media

TOKYO

Niigata Prefectural Police said Wednesday they have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of abducting a teenage girl whom he met on a social media website.

Police allege that Ryosuke Fujioka, a company employee from Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, used a social media site to lure the teenager, who lives in Niigata City, to come to Tokyo and meet up in person, Sankei Shimbun reported. After meeting the girl, Fujioka confined her for nearly a week between Jan 11 and 19 in Tokyo.

The incident came to light after the girl’s family filed a missing person’s report with police. Police said the girl was not harmed.

