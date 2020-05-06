Man arrested for kidnapping teenager after discussing suicidal thoughts with her on Twitter

Shizuoka prefectural police have arrested a 46-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abducting a 17-year-old girl after the two became acquainted on the social media site Twitter where the two had posted messages about having suicidal thoughts.

Police said Hiroaki Ikeda, whose address is unknown, was charged with abducting a minor on May 4, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl, who lives in Fukui Prefecture, replied to Ikeda’s suicidal post on Twitter and wrote, “I am also thinking of committing suicide, too.” The two then arranged to meet each other in person.

On May 2, Ikeda drove to Fukui City to pick up the teenager and was supposedly heading for Tokyo when he got lost. The next day, he dropped the girl off at JR Okitsu Station in Shizuoka City.

Later that day, Ikeda called Fujinomiya Police Station in Shizuoka Prefecture and said he had abducted a girl whom he knew to be a minor and had kept her in his car.

The girl was placed in protective custody after she was found in Tokyo.

