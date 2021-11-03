Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for kidnapping woman, demanding ransom from her mother

SENDAI

Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping a female acquaintance and trying to collect 4.5 million yen in ransom from her mother.

According to police, Kota Inoue, a restaurant worker from Yokohama, kidnapped the woman, who is in her 20s, on Oct 31, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Inoue met the woman on a street in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture. He then forced her into his car, punched her in the face, and drove some of the way and took a shinkansen the rest of the way to his apartment in Yokohama.

Inoue then phoned the victim’s mother and demanded a ransom. The mother called police in Sendai. Police found Inoue and the woman on the evening of Nov 1.

Police said Inoue claimed that he lent money to the woman but denied asking for ransom money

