Man arrested for killing 13 crows with pesticide claims they were noisy

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of violating the wildlife protection and hunting law after he poisoned crows with food containing pesticide.

Police said Jun Hattori, a hospital staff member, has admitted to the allegations and quoted him as saying, “The crows were cawing loudly every morning,” Kyodo News reported.

According to the warrant, Hattori fed crows scraps of food containing the pesticide cyanophos at a temple compound and its parking lot on March 8. Thirteen crows died from ingesting the toxic pesticide, prompting the head priest at the temple to consult with police.

Hattori was identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage.

The temple said many deceased crows have been found on its grounds before and police are questioning Hattori about those cases.

