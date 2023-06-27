Man arrested for killing 13 crows with pesticide claims they were noisy

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of violating the wildlife protection and hunting law after he poisoned crows with food containing pesticide.
Police said Jun Hattori, a hospital staff member, has admitted to the allegations and quoted him as saying, “The crows were cawing loudly every morning,” Kyodo News reported.
According to the warrant, Hattori fed crows scraps of food containing the pesticide cyanophos at a temple compound and its parking lot on March 8. Thirteen crows died from ingesting the toxic pesticide, prompting the head priest at the temple to consult with police.
Hattori was identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage.
The temple said many deceased crows have been found on its grounds before and police are questioning Hattori about those cases.© Japan Today
Moonraker
I wonder if there are actually any punishments provisions in that law. Usually there are none for "wildlife protection".
Hervé L'Eisa
The crows are indeed a pest. The problem is that the government has no (or essentially no) crow mitigation program. Aside from constantly getting into the garbage bags and containers, crows also do a lot of damage to agriculture and homes. There's essentially no natural predator to keep the population in check.
Unfortunately, it's also illegal for people to kill crows.
dagon
Corvids scavenge garbage and can be annoying but are highly intelligent and there are less cruel ways to drive them away .
Animal cruelty criminal punishments need teeth and corvids carry grudges.
Letting a murder of crows have their way with him would be a appropriate punishment.
TokyoLiving
Crow Killers must be punished..
nosuke
What a bastard lock him up