Man arrested for killing 15-year-old son

Police in Ishinomaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 15-year-old son by stabbing him.

According to police, Yoshiyuki Sasaki, a company employee, is accused of stabbing his son, Keita, in the back with a kitchen knife at around 7 a.m. Tuesday at their home, NHK reported.

Sasaki turned himself in at a nearby police station a little after 8 a.m., accompanied by an acquaintance. Police went to the residence and found Keita collapsed on a futon in his bedroom. There were multiple stab wounds in his back and a rope mark on his neck. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Police said Keita and his father lived alone and that Sasaki has so far given no motive for killing his son.

