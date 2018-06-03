Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for killing 36-year-old son

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward said Sunday they have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 36-year-old son at their home on Saturday night.

According to police, Shojiro Yabe stabbed his son Takamasa in the chest with a kitchen knife at around 8 p.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Yabe’s wife called 119 and reported the incident.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died at around 10 p.m.

Police said Yabe has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he felt threatened after he got into an argument with his son who was demanding money.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

3 Comments
Login to comment

If he really felt threatened then he's perfectly Justified

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He may have been mooching off his dad his whole life and his dad just snapped. If it were in self defense and his life was genuinely threatened he is justified.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

36 year old man child pushes Dad over the edge dad snaps and gives him what for.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

5 Free Mobile Games that Can Improve Your Basic Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Genbikei Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Landmark

Lake Tazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Food and Drink

Sato Yosuke Udon Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: What You Need To Know Before You Go

Savvy Tokyo