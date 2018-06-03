Man arrested for killing 36-year-old son

Police in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward said Sunday they have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 36-year-old son at their home on Saturday night.

According to police, Shojiro Yabe stabbed his son Takamasa in the chest with a kitchen knife at around 8 p.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Yabe’s wife called 119 and reported the incident.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died at around 10 p.m.

Police said Yabe has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he felt threatened after he got into an argument with his son who was demanding money.

