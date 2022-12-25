Man arrested for killing 66-year-old father after argument

Police in Osaka have arrested a 30-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 66-year-old father at their home on Sunday.

Police said Yuki Kuramo is accused of knocking his father down, kicking him, then sitting on top of him, and punching his head with his bare hands, at around 10:15 a.m., Kyodo News reported.

After the assault, Kuramo called 110 and told police “I got into a fight with my father, and he’s unconscious.” His father, Kanando, was rushed to a hospital but died at around 4:30 p.m.

Kuramo, who was arrested at the scene, was quoted by police as saying he lost his temper after having an argument with his father.

Kurano lives in the house with his 36-year-old brother, 60-year-old mother and his father. At the time of the incident, Kuramo’s mother had left home for work, and his older brother was taking a bath.

