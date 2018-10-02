Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for killing 85-year-old mother

KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 85-year-old mother.

According to police, Tetsuya Takeda, a local association staff member, has admitted to strangling his mother Mitsuko at their home in Takatsu Ward at around 10 a.m. Monday, Fuji TV reported. 

At 10:40 a.m., Takeda went to a nearby police station and turned himself in, saying he had killed his mother. Police went to the home and found Mitsuko unconscious. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Takeda has not yet given a motive for killing his mother.

Well it was either I was tired of taking care of her or they got into an argument over money because he's just mooching off of her pension

Or maybe, just maybe, it was one of an infinite number of other reasons.

