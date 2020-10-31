Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for killing 86-year-old ailing mother

KAGOSHIMA

Police in Kagoshima City have arrested a 58-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 86-year-old mother with whom he lived.

According to police, Hiroki Seto called 110 at around 2 p.m. on Oct 29 and said he had killed his mother Hisako the night before, Fuji TV reported. However, since his arrest, police said he has remained silent.

Seto had been looking after his ailing mother since his father died five years ago. Neighbors told local media that Seto appeared stressed from taking care of his mother.

I bet he was. This is just another symptom of Japan’s abysmally archaic aging society culture. Poor people like this man are forced to take care of their ailing parents because the parents too proud to reach out for help.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

