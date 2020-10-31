Man arrested for killing 86-year-old ailing mother

Police in Kagoshima City have arrested a 58-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 86-year-old mother with whom he lived.

According to police, Hiroki Seto called 110 at around 2 p.m. on Oct 29 and said he had killed his mother Hisako the night before, Fuji TV reported. However, since his arrest, police said he has remained silent.

Seto had been looking after his ailing mother since his father died five years ago. Neighbors told local media that Seto appeared stressed from taking care of his mother.

