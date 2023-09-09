Man arrested for killing 87-year-old ailing mother

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 60-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 87-year-old ailing mother at their apartment in Toshima Ward.

According to police, Katsutoshi Shibukawa called 110 at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday and said that he had killed his mother, Kyodo News reported.

Police went to the apartment and found his mother unconscious. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Shibukawa told police he strangled his mother with an electrical appliance cord at around 11 a.m. Friday. He was quoted as saying he was worn out from looking after her and didn’t think he could keep caring for her much longer.

