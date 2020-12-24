Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for killing acquaintance during drinking session at home

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 43-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a drinking acquaintance at his apartment in Ota Ward.

According to police, Yasutoshi Nai killed Hiromi Uchidate, 64, whose residence is unknown, while they were drinking at his apartment on the night of Dec 19 and early the next morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Nai stomped on Uchidate’s upper body and head. Uchidate also had multiple rib fractures and a pulmonary contusion that reportedly caused his death.

Police said Nai told them he and Uchidate have known each other for about 10 years. The two would regularly eat and drink together at public parks or at home.

Nai told police they were drinking alcohol in his living room when Uchidate scattered cigarette ashes on the floor. He said this infuriated him and made him assault Uchidate.

On the morning of Dec 20, Nai called a nearby police box to report that his acquaintance was not moving.

Police said Nai has admitted assaulting Uchidate but denied any intent to kill.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

