crime

Man arrested for killing ex-wife

1 Comment
KYOTO

Police in Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 42-year-old ex-wife.

According to police, Yuichi Kaneta showed up at a police box at around 4 a.m. Saturday and said he had killed his ex-wife at their house, Fuji TV reported.

Police rushed to the house and found the body of Miyuki Asada with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead at around 5:20 a.m.

Police said Kaneta and his wife divorced in January but they were still living together for the time being. They said Kaneta has so far given no motive, nor were there any complaints from Asada of domestic abuse.

1 Comment
Head scratching here, get divorced but still living together. So why did you get divorced in the first place?

After my divorce from a Japanese woman, we lived together for quite some time. We actually got on better and at one point even talked about remarrying.

Sadly that never transpired.

Despite the massive amount of frustration with her, I never ever had any desire to end her life!

I hope Miyuki Asada rests in peace.

