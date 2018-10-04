Man arrested for killing father in Chiba

Police in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, said Thursday they have arrested an unemployed 27-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 60-year-old father at their home.
According to police, Yoshitaka Araki showed up at a koban (police box) at around 2 p.m. Wednesday and said he had stabbed his father Seiji to death that morning, Fuji TV reported.
Police went to the house and found Seiji’s body in his bedroom, already dead. A knife was beside the body.
The suspect lived with his father and mother who was out for the day. Police said Araki has so far given no motive for killing his father.© Japan Today
Vince Black
Wasn't there a family murder yesterday!? Something's not right at all...
Strangerland
In a nation of 130 million. Go figure.
Do the hustle
I counted one every day through April, May and June. Since then there has been at least three or four every week with some weeks every day.
@Strangerland - You keep repeating this point. Have you even attempted to compare the amount of family murders with other countries? Japan has a relatively low murder rate compared to other countries. However, the percentage of family murders in Japan is much higher than other countries. Check it out before you comment foolishly.
Strangerland
People keep repeating their claim that this is something specific to Japan. Have they even attempted to compare the amount of family murders with other countries?
I’m not the one making the claim. I’m pointing out the stupidity of it. If these people are making this claim with any basis in reality, I’m sure they will have links to back up their claims. But we all know they are doing that illogical thing of equating the number of articles they read as being a valid basis for estimating murder statistics.
No it’s not. Check it out before you make unsupported claims.