Man arrested for killing father in Chiba

Police in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, said Thursday they have arrested an unemployed 27-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 60-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Yoshitaka Araki showed up at a koban (police box) at around 2 p.m. Wednesday and said he had stabbed his father Seiji to death that morning, Fuji TV reported.

Police went to the house and found Seiji’s body in his bedroom, already dead. A knife was beside the body.

The suspect lived with his father and mother who was out for the day. Police said Araki has so far given no motive for killing his father.

© Japan Today