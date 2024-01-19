Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for killing father judged not mentally fit to stand trial

KOBE

The Kobe District Public Prosecutors Office has decided not to prosecute a 29-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 64-year-old father at their home last year after a psychiatric evaluation found him not mentally competent to stand trial.

According to police, Takuya Oi, then 28, stabbed his father Shoichi in the chest with a knife at around 10:35 p.m. on Sept 2 at their home in Nishi Ward, Kyodo News reported.

At 10:40 p.m., Oi’s older sister called 110 and said that her father was bleeding from a knife wound after he and her brother had argued in the first-floor living room of their house. The victim was taken to hospital where he died at around 12:40 a.m. the next day.

Police said Oi, who was drunk when arrested, continued to speak incomprehensibly after his arrest. As a result, prosecutors decided to have him undergo psychiatric tests for three months.

