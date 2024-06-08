 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for killing his probation officer in western Japan

OTSU, Shiga

A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly killing a neighbor who was serving as his probation officer in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, in May, police said.

Kohei Iitsuka was on probation after being convicted of robbery in 2019. According to Justice Ministry records, the last time a probation officer was killed by someone they were overseeing was in 1964.

Iitsuka has denied the allegation, the police said.

The 60-year-old victim, Hiroshi Shinjo, had been a volunteer probation officer since 2006. He had supported Iitsuka's rehabilitation and met him at his home in Otsu for interviews.

Shinjo, a restaurant owner, returned home at around 6:30 p.m. on May 24 and was scheduled to interview Iitsuka there at 7 p.m., the police said. A security camera captured the suspect entering through the front door.

An autopsy has found that Shinjo died the same night, they said. He was stabbed at least 10 times in his upper body.

Iitsuka was arrested on May 28 after being found in possession of a knife on a street in Otsu late at night, two days after Shinjo's body was discovered at home. The suspect then told investigators he had the knife to use while hiking, according to the police.

On Saturday, he was served with a fresh arrest warrant for allegedly stabbing Shinjo multiple times in the upper body with a knife, resulting in his death, between 7 p.m. on May 24 and 4 p.m. on May 26, the police said.

In June 2019, the Otsu District Court sentenced Iitsuka to three years in prison, suspended for five years with probation, stemming from an incident where he pointed a survival knife at a convenience store clerk and stole money.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

RIP to Mr. Shinjo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He should be jailed for life.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

