Man arrested for killing mother after dinner menu argument

Police in Kama, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing his 69-year-old mother to death after an argument about what she was going to cook for dinner.

According to police, Noritaka Kuroki, of no fixed occupation, is accused of stabbing his mother Fusae at their home just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. A neighbor heard screams and called 110.

Police arrived and found Fusae lying on the living room floor with a stab wound to her neck. Kuroki was also in the room, with a blood-stained knife. The victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said Kuroki has admitted to killing his mother and said he lost his temper after they had an argument over what she was going to cook for dinner that night.

