crime

Man arrested for killing mother after dinner menu argument

8 Comments
FUKUOKA

Police in Kama, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing his 69-year-old mother to death after an argument about what she was going to cook for dinner.

According to police, Noritaka Kuroki, of no fixed occupation, is accused of stabbing his mother Fusae at their home just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. A neighbor heard screams and called 110.

Police arrived and found Fusae lying on the living room floor with a stab wound to her neck. Kuroki was also in the room, with a blood-stained knife. The victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said Kuroki has admitted to killing his mother and said he lost his temper after they had an argument over what she was going to cook for dinner that night.

Darwin award winner of the year and we're only in July

0 ( +1 / -1 )

imagine slaying your mother like this.

what a disgrace.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Police said Kuroki has admitted to killing his mother and said he lost his temper after they had an argument over what she was going to cook for dinner that night.

And now he won't have any choice anymore for the rest of his life.

The guy must be seriously crazy to kill his own mother over this !

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Noritaka Kuroki, of no fixed occupation, 

As soon as I read the headline I knew he would be another unemployed parasite living with his mother. Well, now, his dinner menu problems are solved. He'll get crusty old rice for dinner as well as breakfast and lunch and his own little room. I reckon he's gonna miss his Playstation and manga though.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

"I reckon he's gonna miss his Playstation and manga though."

Top comment! Spot on!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Even after having become used to the daily litany of japanese murders, you gotta be kidding me.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

skotmanforyouToday  04:30 pm JST

Darwin award 

I think you need to look up what that means.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

