crime

Man arrested for killing pet dog of estranged wife

1 Comment
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 36-year-old man for killing his estranged wife’s pet dog.

According to police, Yosuke Nagashiba — who has been charged with violating the animal protection law — used a spare key to enter the house of his wife from whom he is separated, sometime between 9 p.m. on Monday and 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. His wife was away for the night.

Police said Nagashiba beat his wife’s miniature dachshund to death. Upon returning home, the woman found her dog dead and called police. 

As there were no signs of breaking and entering, police questioned Nagashiba after learning from his wife that he had a spare key, and he confessed to the crime.

Repugnant. This guy needs to be sent for a psych eval and kept away from the public for a spell.

