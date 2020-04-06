Man arrested for killing wife after dispute about his decreased income

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 57-year-old wife at their home in Edogawa Ward on Sunday night.

According to police, Kazuo Makino, a company employee, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. He was quoted as saying he slapped his wife Miki several times during an argument at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Miki fell to the floor and suffered a head injury. About 45 minutes later, Makino called 119. Miki was taken to hospital where she died of subcutaneous bleeding to the back of her head, doctors said.

Police said Makino told them he and his wife had been drinking alcohol since dinner and that he became angry after she complained about the drop in his income due to the coronavirus. Makino said his wife’s income had also dropped as she been forced to work fewer days due to the pandemic.

