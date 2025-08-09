 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for killing wife, dumping body on side of road in Hyogo Prefecture

HYOGO

Police in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of killing his wife and dumping her body on the slope of a prefectural road in Sumoto City.

According to police, Shigehiro Shimizu, a company employee, turned himself in to Nishinomiya Police Station on Friday morning and told police he had killed his wife at home and taken her body and left it by a road in Sumoto, NHK reported.

A passerby found the woman lying face down on a slope outside the guardrail at around 12:30 p.m. on Aug 8 and called 110.

The woman was not wearing any clothes or shoes, and had no personal belongings. Her body was reportedly in an advanced state of decomposition. An autopsy was unable to determine the cause of death, police said.

Police said Shimizu was vague about details and told them he left his wife’s body by the road sometime after Aug 2.

