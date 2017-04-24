Man arrested for killing wife during quarrel

Police in Higashi-Osaka have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 35-year-old wife at their home.

According to police, Seiji Honma, who is self-employed, has admitted to attacking his wife during an argument at the home in Shinjo at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Honma kicked the head of his wife Yoshiko. He grabbed the collar and threw her to the floor, after which she lost consciousness. Honma then called 119. Yoshiko was rushed to the hospital by ambulance but she died on Sunday morning.

Honma was quoted by police as saying, “We were having a domestic dispute when I lost my temper."

Honma resided with his wife and two children. Neither of the children were hurt.

© Japan Today