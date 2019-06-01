Man arrested for killing wife, says he was worn out from looking after her

Police in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 75-year-old man on suspicion of killing his ailing 74-year-old wife.

Mitsuo Nagaiwa turned himself in at a police station at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday and said he had killed his wife Shizuko at his older brother’s home, Sankei Shimbun reported. Nagaiwa and his wife, who are from Kanazawa, had been visiting the brother’s home.

Police went to the house and found Shizuko's body in the bathroom. She had suffered a deep cut to her by a jagged object, police said.

Nagaiwa was quoted by police as saying he was worn out from looking after his wife who needed constant care. He was accompanied by his daughter and son-in-law when he turned himself in.

