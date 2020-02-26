Man arrested for killing wife with sword

Police in Akaiwa, Okayama Prefecture, on Wednesday arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 50-year-old wife with a sword.

Police said they received a call at around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday from a 77-year-old woman saying that her son was threatening his wife with a sword at their home, Sankei Shimbun reported. Shortly after, an employee at a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store called 110 and said a man had stabbed a woman with a sword in the store.

Police rushed to the scene and found the body of Rie Kobayashi, 50, bleeding from several stab wounds to the stomach. She was taken to hospital where she died about one hour later.

Police went to her home, which is about 250 meters from the store, and detained her husband, Yoshinobu, 51, who is self-employed, on suspicion of murder. They also found a blood-stained sword with a 72-cm-long blade.

Police said Kobayashi’s mother had also suffered a light injury to her head when she tried to stop her son from attacking his wife.

