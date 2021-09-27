Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for kissing 3-year-old girl playing video game

6 Comments
GUNMA

Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of sexual molesting a three-year-old girl after he allegedly kissed her while she was playing a video game at a commercial facility in May.

According to police, Hiroaki Wada, an office worker from Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, is accused of kissing the girl on the mouth as she played with a video game console inside a commercial facility in Takasaki, local media reported. The child was visiting the shopping center with her grandmother but was alone when the incident occurred.

Police said that after returning home, the girl told her mother what had happened and her mother called police. Wada emerged as a suspect after police reviewed surveillance camera footage at the scene.

Police said Wada has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I have no recollection of the incident.”

Yikes..............some people just deserve to be exterminated.

So a man kissed a 3 year old girl who was left alone to play video games in a shopping centre?

There is so much to question here. Why was a 3 year old left alone? Why didn't she tell the grandmother right away? What video games are 3 year olds playing? How did he get to her mouth as 3 year olds are famously quite short?

It all seems strange until the last sentence, the classic I don't remember this incident.

Pretty much secures his guilt.

Yet another sick paedophile. Lock this Hiroaki Wada creep up for a long time, ban him from any contact with children for life.

Police said Wada has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I have no recollection of the incident.

A very original statement. Another reason to worry if you have kids.

Robert Hope,

There is something seriously wrong with you if those questions are roaming your mind. Get some counseling dude

Police said Wada has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I have no recollection of the incident.”

Favourite excuse. How cheap.

Seems to me they constantly alternate between three excuses - "I don't remember", "I was drunk", "I didn't know it was illegal".

And still, there is no need for sex offenders list!

"Robert Hope,

There is something seriously wrong with you if those questions are roaming your mind. Get some counseling dude"

Hey, try your hope in america, and let us know that then if U are able.

shogun36

"Yikes..............some people just deserve to be exterminated."

that's right: Zephaniah 2:9

