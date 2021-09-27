Man arrested for kissing 3-year-old girl playing video game

Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of sexual molesting a three-year-old girl after he allegedly kissed her while she was playing a video game at a commercial facility in May.

According to police, Hiroaki Wada, an office worker from Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, is accused of kissing the girl on the mouth as she played with a video game console inside a commercial facility in Takasaki, local media reported. The child was visiting the shopping center with her grandmother but was alone when the incident occurred.

Police said that after returning home, the girl told her mother what had happened and her mother called police. Wada emerged as a suspect after police reviewed surveillance camera footage at the scene.

Police said Wada has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I have no recollection of the incident.”

