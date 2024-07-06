Man arrested for leaving father’s body in house, says he wanted to keep receiving his dad’s pension

Police in Kujukuri town, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of failing to report the death of his father and fraud for continuing to receive his father’s pension.

Police found the remains of an elderly man at the house of Hideo Horiguchi, 64, on Thursday afternoon, TV Asahi reported. Police had gone to the house after a relative contacted them to say he hadn’t heard from Horiguchi or his father for nearly two years.

Horiguchi and his father, who was in his 80s, lived alone. Police said Horiguchi told them that if he reported his father’s death, he would no longer receive his pension.

Police said Horiguchi left his father’s body unattended for two years.

© Japan Today