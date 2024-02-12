Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for leaving woman’s body on road where she was fatally hit by taxi

OKINAWA

Police in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he allegedly placed a woman’s body on the road where she was fatally hit by a taxi.

According to police, Katsuya Koja, a construction worker, is accused of leaving Mayumi Tamaki, 58, lying face up on National Route 58, at around 2 a.m. on January 27, Kyodo News reported. Just before Tamaki was hit by the taxi, a passerby called 110 to report that a man was dragging a woman who seemed unable to walk onto the road.

According to investigators, Koja and Tamaki had been drinking at a bar until late at night on Jan 26. They then took a taxi to the area where the witness saw Tamaki being dragged onto the road. Police believe Tamaki was too intoxicated to walk.

There was little light at the scene, and the taxi driver who hit the woman told police he didn’t see her until it was too late.

Police said their investigation has revealed that Koja and Tamaki were involved in a financial dispute, in which they were consulted four times in January alone. On the last occasion, Tamara said Koja had assaulted her and police gave him a verbal warning.

Koja was arrested on Feb 1 on suspicion of threatening an acquaintance in another matter.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

