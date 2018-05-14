Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for living in elderly woman’s home unnoticed for half a year

0 Comments
By SoraNews24
TOKYO

Last week in the bustling city of Himeji in Hyogo Prefecture, a man paid a visit to his 90-year-old mother’s house and cooked her a meal. However, during his time there, his ears picked up a strange sound coming from the second floor that his mother’s had been unable to detect.

Walking up the steps and opening a door, he found a 20-year-old man, whom he had never seen before, sleeping on a futon. Holding back his shock, he quietly went back downstairs and called the emergency number 110.

Police quickly arrived at the home and woke up the young man before arresting him and taking him back to the station. The suspect has been uncooperative during interrogation, not even revealing his name to the authorities.

However, according to police, he is believed to have first entered the woman’s home on Dec 12 at about 7:20 in the morning. This meant he probably lived there for about half a year to the day.

He even left his shoes at the front entrance upon entering. The mother told police that she almost never went up to the second floor and doesn’t know the suspect at all.

Readers of the new were understandably creeped way out by the incident.

“Every night she went to sleep with someone else and she didn’t even know it. Gyagh!”

“I’m pretty worried about the woman if she didn’t notice this guy.”

“Maybe he thinks if he never speaks, they’ll keep him in prison forever.”

“At least they caught him before something bad happened. In a situation like that it seems almost certain something bad would have happened.”

“He probably went down and stole her food while she slept, just like a cockroach.”

“That’s both ridiculous and bone-chilling at the same time.”

“Why would that guy even go to the trouble?”

The man’s motives are somewhat mysterious. Japan is known to not have a stellar track-record with homelessness compared to other developed countries, but the private sectors has surprisingly pitched in, in the form of internet cafes which often act as de facto homeless shelters, especially for young people.

In order to successfully squat in a home while someone else lived there too, he must have spent quite some time searching, planning, and casing places to know that the woman never went up to the second floor.

Without knowing what his intentions are, the charges remain at trespassing for the time being.

Source: Sankei News West, Hachima Kiko

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Osaka man arrested after sharing futon with dead girlfriend’s body for five nights

-- Osaka authorities finally arrest “Spider Man”

-- Man kidnaps, imprisons 11-year-old to raise her to be his “ideal girl”

© SoraNews24

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Hofu

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Nanzo-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Winging It: 5 Keys to Navigating Your First Job Interview in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Fashion

5 Stylish (And Sometimes Flirty) Ways To Wear Uniqlo’s Classic White Shirt

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

History

Hakodate Bay

GaijinPot Travel