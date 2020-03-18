Man arrested for lying about coronavirus infection, causing train delay in Gunma

Police in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of fraudulent obstruction of business after he told a woman on a train that he was infected with the coronavirus, causing a delay to the train operator’s schedule.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Monday aboard a train on the JR Ryoma Line, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kiyoshi Kogure, a construction worker from Tochigi Prefecture, was drunk at the time of the incident. They said he told a nearby female passenger that he was infected with the coronavirus.

When the train arrived at Kiryu Station, passengers notified station officials who called police. All passengers were asked to get off the train. Four police officers in hazmat clothing escorted Kogure to a health center where he tested negative for the virus. Police also contacted a health center in Tochigi Prefecture which said Kogure had not been tested in the prefecture.

Police said Kogure told them it was just a joke.

The incident caused a one-hour delay along the Ryoma Line.

