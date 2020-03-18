Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for lying about coronavirus infection, causing train delay in Gunma

3 Comments
GUNMA

Police in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of fraudulent obstruction of business after he told a woman on a train that he was infected with the coronavirus, causing a delay to the train operator’s schedule.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Monday aboard a train on the JR Ryoma Line, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kiyoshi Kogure, a construction worker from Tochigi Prefecture, was drunk at the time of the incident. They said he told a nearby female passenger that he was infected with the coronavirus.

When the train arrived at Kiryu Station, passengers notified station officials who called police. All passengers were asked to get off the train. Four police officers in hazmat clothing escorted Kogure to a health center where he tested negative for the virus. Police also contacted a health center in Tochigi Prefecture which said Kogure had not been tested in the prefecture.

Police said Kogure told them it was just a joke.

The incident caused a one-hour delay along the Ryoma Line.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Attention seeking knobhead.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Police said Kogure told them it was just a joke.

Slap him with a hefty fine to be a lesson for similar morons

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Lock him up. Those that deliberately spread panic are scum.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Where Should We Live?”

Savvy Tokyo

Cosmetics

Top 5 Japanese Beauty Products To Save Your Skin From Wearing A Mask All-Day

Savvy Tokyo

Nara

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Ginkakuji (Silver Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the ATM in Japan

GaijinPot Blog