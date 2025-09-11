Man arrested for making 1,600 false 110 calls

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fraudulent obstruction of business, after he repeatedly made about 1,600 false calls to the emergency 110 number.

Police said Shigenari Kurosawa is accused of making the calls from his cell phone in and around Katsushika Ward between July 1 and 28, and silently hanging up when someone answered, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Kurosawa has admitted making the calls.

Similar calls have been made sporadically since January 2024 and police are questioning Kurosawa about those as well.

