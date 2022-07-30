Man arrested for making 911 nuisance calls to police station in Tokyo

A 51-year-old unemployed man has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing police in the performance of their duties after he made 911 nuisance phone calls to a police station in Ueno.

According to police, Hidetoshi Tanabe has admitted to making the calls from his landline and mobile phone between April 15 and July 17, Kyodo News reported. Some of the calls were silent, while at other times, Tanabe said he had killed someone and would turn himself in. He would then call back and say he had lied. In another call, he said he was using illegal drugs and asked police to come and arrest him.

In one day, he made 72 calls, an Ueno police station spokesperson said.

Police quoted Tanabe as saying he made the calls because he was unhappy with how the police station had responded to an inquiry he made some time ago.

