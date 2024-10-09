Man arrested for making over 1,000 silent calls to police in Tokyo

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making more than 1,000 silent calls to the police emergency number in Tokyo, police said Wednesday.

"Making silent calls calms my mind," the suspect, Yoshifumi Murakami, said, according to the police. He identified himself as a doctor but police have yet to confirm the information.

Murakami was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of interfering with police work by making a total of 1,301 silent calls between Aug. 30 and Sept. 17, they said, adding he made up to 183 calls in one day.

The police identified the caller based on the number of the smartphone used.

In addition to the calls specified in the allegation, investigators also suspect Murakami was behind another 1,300 such calls made to the emergency number, the police said.

